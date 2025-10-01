Ukraine cannot use Tomahawk missiles against Russia — columnist

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. Ukraine has no chance of using Tomahawk cruise missiles against Russia, despite Kiev’s request to Washington, Jennifer Kavanagh, a columnist for the Responsible Statecraft website, wrote.

"Tomahawk missiles can be fired in three ways, from a guided missile destroyer; from Ohio, Virginia, and Los-Angeles class submarines; and using the new ground-based Typhon system, which was developed by the US Army. Ukraine does not have any of these capabilities and has next zero chance of procuring them in the near or medium term," Kavanagh noted.

She also emphasized that the Tomahawk is a highly expensive and unique weapon, and the US would not supply Ukraine with enough missiles to achieve a strategic effect, even if Kiev overcame the issue of lacking the ability to launch them.

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance said the Washington administration was considering the possibility of supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to other NATO countries for subsequent transfer to Kiev, with the final decision to be made by US leader Donald Trump.