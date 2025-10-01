At least one dead in Munich shooting, blasts — Bild

BERLIN, October 1. /TASS/. At least one person was killed in blasts and gunfire in Munich, Bild reported.

According to the German newspaper, the man had planted an explosive in his parents’ house before setting it off and taking his own life. Also, the body of another man with gunshot wounds was discovered at the scene.

However, BR24 said police have not yet confirmed reports about shootings and victims. Meanwhile, a fire engulfed a residential building and multiple cars, the outlet reported.

Eyewitnesses noted that dozens of police vehicles and a helicopter were present at the scene.