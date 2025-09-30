Unidentified drone found in northeastern Poland — army

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. An unidentified object, believed to be a drone trap, has been found in southeastern Poland, the country’s Military Gendarmerie said in a statement.

"The Military Gendarmerie department in Elblag is carrying out operational activities under the supervision of a prosecutor from the military affairs department of the Olsztyn district prosecutor’s office in the settlement of Wielki Leck, where an unidentified aerial vehicle was found," the agency said in a statement on the X social media platform.

The RMF FM radio station reported, citing local police, that the object, found in a corn field by a combine harvester operator, could be one of the drone traps that had fallen in eastern and central Poland in the early hours of September 10.

Early on September 10, the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command reported the destruction of several objects identified as unmanaged aerial vehicles, which had violated the country’s airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 19 airspace violations were recorded. After the incident, NATO invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty at Poland’s request in order to launch consultations between member states.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the country's Armed Forces had carried out strikes on Ukrainian defense facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky and Zhitomir Region, as well as in the cities of Vinnitsa and Lvov, that night. No targets had been designated in Poland. The flight range of the drones that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 kilometers. The Russian Defense Ministry expressed readiness to hold consultations with Poland "on the issue.