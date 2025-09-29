Implementation of Trump's plan for Gaza could affect Ukrainian conflict — envoy

NEW YORK, September 30. /TASS/. The implementation of US President Donald Trump's plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could create momentum that would help bring peace to other regions of the Middle East and also influence the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, US presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"President [Trump] wants to see an overall peace. It's not just about Gaza; it's about how this might percolate into all other areas in the Middle East, and what it's going to achieve, maybe even percolate into Russia and Ukraine," he told Fox News in an interview, commenting on the plan proposed by the US authorities to resolve the conflict in the Palestinian enclave.

Witkoff added that Trump's initiative is supported by both the Persian Gulf countries and European states.

Earlier, the White House published a plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip. It calls for a complete cessation of hostilities and the release of hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours. In addition, the document proposes transferring the enclave to external administration for a transitional period. During this time, residents of the enclave would be given the opportunity to leave and return.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced at a press conference with Trump in Washington that he supports the US president's plan to end military operations in Gaza. However, he noted that if Hamas rejects or sabotages the proposal, Israel will "finish the job by itself.".