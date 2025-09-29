Ukrainian parliament planning to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. A draft resolution to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. According to the Ukrainian parliament’s website, the document was introduced on September 29.

The text of the resolution has not yet been made public.

Earlier, NBC television reported, citing a White House representative, that Trump is very eager to receive the Nobel Peace Prize but does not believe he will succeed. Prior to this, Norwegian media outlets noted that the American president had called Norwegian Finance Minister and former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg regarding the Nobel Prize. A White House representative confirmed that Trump had spoken with Stoltenberg by telephone but did not specify the topic of their conversation.