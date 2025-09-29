Terrorists in Somalia seize UN helicopter — media reports

HARARE, September 29. /TASS/. Militants from the terrorist group Al-Shabaab captured a UN-leased helicopter in Somalia after it made an emergency landing, Somali Guardian reported, citing Kulmiye Radio.

The helicopter landed in Hiindhere, a terrorist-controlled area in the central Galgadud region, due to a technical malfunction. Preliminary reports indicate that the militants have taken control of the crew and cargo.

The helicopter’s registration number, the number of people on board, and the nature of the cargo remain unknown.

Initial reports suggest the helicopter was on a flight from Baladweyne (Hiran region) to Wisil (Mudug region).

Reports of the seizure have not been officially confirmed.

The portal noted that in January 2024, a UN-leased aircraft made a hard landing in approximately the same area as the helicopter. The crew subsequently went missing, and its whereabouts are as yet unknown.