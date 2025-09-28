Over 1.1 mln people cast ballots in Moldova's parliamentary elections in 9 hours — CEC

CHISINAU, September 28. /TASS/. Over 40% of registered voters had cast ballots in Moldova's parliamentary elections by 04:00 p.m. (01:00 p.m. GMT), which is comparable to the 43% turnout in the 2024 presidential runoff.

"By 4:00 p.m., over 1.1 million voters had cast ballots. Voting is underway in all constituencies across the country," said Angelica Caraman, chairperson of the Central Election Commission.

According to opinion polls, the pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) may lose control of parliament. Its main opponent is considered to be the Patriotic Bloc, which advocates for rapprochement with Russia. It includes the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, led by former President Igor Dodon, the Party of Communists of the Republic of Moldova, led by former President Vladimir Voronin, and the Future of Moldova party of former Prime Minister Vasile Tarlev.

The opposition bloc of pro-European parties, Alternative also has a chance of entering parliament. It includes the National Alternative Movement of Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban, the Party of Development and Consolidation of Moldova, led by former Prime Minister Ion Chicu, and the Civic Congress party of Mark Tkaciuk, as well as Our Party, led by Renato Usatii, former mayor of the second-largest city of Balti, could also make it into parliament.