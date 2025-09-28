Court upholds disqualification of Greater Moldova party from participating in elections

CHISINAU, September 28. /TASS/. The court upheld the Central Election Commission's decision to disqualify the Greater Moldova party from the parliamentary elections, the party leader Victoria Furtuna announced.

"The Court of Appeals upheld the CEC's decision to exclude the party from the elections," she told reporters.

She added that she would appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Justice, but had previously called on voters not to vote for her party in the elections, as their votes would be annulled and redistributed in favor of the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity.

The Central Election Commission based its decision on suspicions of illegal financing of the Greater Moldova party. Furtuna called the accusations unfounded. According to her, the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity is behind this decision. In August, the Central Election Commission attempted to disqualify Greater Moldova from the elections, but the party managed to appeal the verdict in the Supreme Court of Justice.

On September 26, the Heart of Moldova party of former Gagauzia Governor Irina Vlah was also disqualified from participating in the elections on charges of illegal financing. Previously, it was prohibited in Moldova to disqualify parties from taking part in elections during the election campaign, but the law was amended this summer.