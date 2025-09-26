It is impossible to negotiate with US, it violates all agreements — Khamenei

TEHRAN, September 27. /TASS/. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said that it is impossible to negotiate with the United States as it constantly violates all agreements and threatens military intervention.

"The side we’re facing [the US] breaks their promises in every matter. They lie, issue military threats, <…>. We cannot negotiate and make agreements with such a party," he wrote on X.

The US could bomb Iranian nuclear facilities again or assassinate senior Iranian military officials if Washington had the opportunity, Khamenei added.

Earlier, the UN Security Council rejected a draft resolution proposed by Russia and China that would have extended UN Security Council Resolution 2231 adopted in support of the Iranian nuclear deal for six months.