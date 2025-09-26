Tokayev discusses upcoming visit to Russia, international agenda with Putin over phone

ASTANA, September 26. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, the Kazakh leader's press service reported.

According to the statement, "special attention during the conversation was paid to preparations for the upcoming state visit of the Kazakh president to Russia." "An exchange of views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda also took place," the press service added.

According to the statement, the leaders discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries during their conversation. They noted the development of cooperation in the spirit of a strategic partnership and alliance. "The progress of implementing agreements to strengthen trade and economic cooperation was reviewed, including in the fields of energy, industry, and transport. The dynamic development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation was also noted," the press service said.

Earlier, Kazakh presidential advisor and spokesman Ruslan Zheldibay told TASS that Tokayev's state visit to Russia is planned for November with the aim of deepening the two countries' comprehensive cooperation. In September, the Kazakh presidential press service informed TASS that Tokayev plans to participate in a forum on interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia during the visit.

In November 2024, Putin visited Kazakhstan on a state visit, resulting in the signing of several cooperation documents and a joint statement by the two countries' leaders.