US overtures on nuclear talks 'insincere' — Iranian MFA

TEHRAN, September 25. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that Washington isn't serious about resuming negotiations with Tehran on its nuclear program.

"The United States’ statement about being ready for diplomacy is insincere and even absurd. You cannot bomb a country in the middle of diplomatic talks and then offer peace," he wrote on his page on the X social network.

Earlier, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff stated that Washington wanted to continue negotiations with Tehran regarding the Islamic Republic's nuclear program to avoid the activation of the snapback mechanism by three European powers (France, the UK and Germany - the so-called E3), which would reinstate UN Security Council sanctions against Iran.

On August 28, the UK, Germany and France triggered the process to reimpose UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran. On September 19, the Council rejected a resolution that would continue Iran sanctions relief. Russia, Algeria, China and Pakistan voted in favour of the document, while nine Security Council members, including the UK, the United States and France, voted against it. Two members abstained.