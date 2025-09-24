Belarus receives official notice from Poland on border reopening from September 25

MINSK, September 24. /TASS/. Belarus’ State Border Committee has received official notification from Poland’s border guard about the reopening of border checkpoints starting September 25, the Belarusian agency reported.

"Belarus’ State Border Committee has received official notification from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland that border checkpoints on the Belarus-Poland border, closed nearly two weeks ago, will resume operations at 1 a.m. on September 25 Belarusian time," the agency stated on its Telegram channel.

Poland closed all previously operational border crossings with Belarus overnight on September 12. In addition to the passenger transport checkpoint in Terespol, traffic ceased at the "Kukuryki-Kozlovichi" freight checkpoint and three railway crossings: "Kuznica Bialostocka"-"Grodno," "Siemianowka"-"Svisloch," and "Terespol"-"Brest." The decision was announced on September 9 by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who linked the move to the Belarus-Russia "Zapad 2025" exercises. Poland’s Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that the border closure was indefinite, with reopening contingent on a security assessment by authorities.