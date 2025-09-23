Rome may recognize Palestine under two conditions, namely hostage release, Hamas rejection

NEW YORK, September 24. /TASS/. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that recognition of Palestine is possible under two conditions: the release of all hostages and the removal of Hamas from any position of power, she told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"The ruling majority will present a resolution to parliament stating that the recognition of Palestine depends on the fulfillment of two conditions: the release of all hostages and the complete exclusion of Hamas from the governing bodies of Palestine," Meloni said.

She noted that she is not opposed to recognizing Palestine, but there must be "requisites for sovereignty" to do so. "If they say that recognizing Palestine is a tool for political pressure, I can understand that, but pressure on whom? I believe the main political pressure should be exerted on Hamas, because Hamas started this war and is not ending it, nor releasing the hostages," Meloni stated.

Earlier, during a conference at the UN headquarters in New York, Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, San Marino and France announced their recognition of the state of Palestine. On September 21, Australia, Great Britain, Canada, and Portugal officially recognized Palestine. According to their statements, commitment to the two-state principle for two peoples is essential to peace and security for both Palestinians and Israelis.