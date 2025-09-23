Polish interior minister signs decree on reopening border with Belarus

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said he had signed a decree to resume traffic via checkpoints on the border with Belarus, closed on September 12 over the Zapad-2025 military exercise.

"I have just signed a decree, which states that traffic via checkpoints on the Polish-Belarusian border will resume tomorrow at midnight (10:00 p.m. GMT on September 24)," he wrote on the X social network.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced the decision to reopen checkpoints on the country’s border with Belarus a few hours earlier.

Poland closed all operational border crossings with Belarus overnight on September 12. In addition to the passenger transport checkpoint in Terespol, traffic across the Polish-Belarusian border was halted at the "Kukuryki"-"Kozlovichi" freight checkpoint and three railway crossings: "Kuznica Bialostocka"-"Grodno," "Siemianowka"-"Svisloch," and "Terespol"-"Brest." The decision was made by Prime Minister Donald Tusk on September 9, who linked the move to the Belarus-Russia "Zapad 2025" exercises. At the same time, Poland’s Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that the border closure was indefinite, and traffic would resume only after authorities assessed the security situation.