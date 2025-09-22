Grossi holds intensive consultations on Iran's nuclear program with Araghchi

NEW YORK, September 22. /TASS/. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, held intensive talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"At the margins of the UN General Assembly, continued intensive consultations with Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi on Iran’s nuclear program," Grossi wrote on X.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of relations between Iran and the agency, according to a statement released on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Telegram channel following the talks. During the meeting, Araghchi noted that any progress in resolving the crisis is only possible if all parties take a responsible approach, the ministry added.