Israel not to let Global Sumud Flotilla sail into Gaza, proposes docking in Ashkelon

TEL AVIV, September 22. /TASS/. Israel’s authorities will not let the humanitarian Global Sumud Flotilla approach the shores of the Gaza Strip but is amenable to the activists disembarking at the port of Ashkelon instead, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, also referred to as the Global Freedom Flotilla, consists of dozens of vessels from various countries with hundreds of activists onboard, including Swedish human rights activist Greta Thunberg. It arrived at the Tunisian coast on September 7. The mission’s goal is to break through the blockade of the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid to the people affected by the conflict.

According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the Israeli authorities believe that "this flotilla, organized by Hamas, is intended to serve Hamas."

"Israel will not allow vessels to enter an active combat zone and will not allow the breach of a lawful naval blockade. If the flotilla participants’ genuine wish is to deliver humanitarian aid rather than serve Hamas, Israel calls on the vessels to dock at the Ashkelon Marina and unload the aid there, from where it will be transferred promptly in a coordinated manner to the Gaza Strip," the ministry said.

Seaside Ashkelon is a large Israeli city that sits in close proximity to the Gaza Strip, 15 kilometers to the north of the border with the Palestinian enclave. "Israel urges the participants not to break the law and to accept Israel's proposal for a peaceful transfer of any aid they might have," the Israeli Foreign Ministry added.