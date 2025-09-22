Ukraine requires an additional $8.7 bln in 2025 — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Ukraine has received more than $145 bln in international financial assistance over the past 3,5 years, but still faces a shortfall of $8.7 bln in 2025, Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergey Marchenko said.

"Given that the conflict continues and the challenges to the financial system remain, ongoing external support is critically important. In 2025 alone, more than $30.6 bln in external financing has already been secured, while total needs for the current year stand at $39.3 bln," the Finance Ministry’s press service quoted him as saying.

Regarding the next fiscal year, Marchenko emphasized that the government continues to allocate all domestic financial resources toward defense spending, while relying on assistance from international partners to cover social expenditures.

In August, Ukraine received over $6 bln in foreign inflows from its Western partners, including $4.7 bln through EU programs and the ERA emergency lending program funded by revenues from frozen Russian assets. The World Bank contributed slightly more than $1 bln, while $394.6 mln was raised through the issuance of government bonds.