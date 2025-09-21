Over 550,000 residents left Gaza City, IDF says

TEL AVIV, September 22. /TASS/. More than 550,000 residents have been evacuated from Gaza City, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

"So far, more than 550,000 civilians have left Gaza City and moved southward. At the same time, the 162nd, 98th, and 36th Divisions have completed their entry into Gaza City and begun operating in Hamas’ strongholds within the city," it said in a statement.

The press service noted that the army "identified attempts to prevent civilians from moving south, which is in violation of international law, while exploiting the civilian population as human shields for terrorist activity." "The IDF has also announced the humanitarian area in Khan Yunis," the press service added.

"The IDF urges Gazan civilians to follow the official instructions for their safety and to avoid remaining in areas designated as dangerous," the press service concluded.