Over 550,000 residents left Gaza City, IDF says

"At the same time, the 162nd, 98th, and 36th Divisions have completed their entry into Gaza City and begun operating in Hamas’ strongholds within the city," the press service of the Israel Defense Forces reports

TEL AVIV, September 22. /TASS/. More than 550,000 residents have been evacuated from Gaza City, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported.

"So far, more than 550,000 civilians have left Gaza City and moved southward. At the same time, the 162nd, 98th, and 36th Divisions have completed their entry into Gaza City and begun operating in Hamas’ strongholds within the city," it said in a statement.

The press service noted that the army "identified attempts to prevent civilians from moving south, which is in violation of international law, while exploiting the civilian population as human shields for terrorist activity." "The IDF has also announced the humanitarian area in Khan Yunis," the press service added.

"The IDF urges Gazan civilians to follow the official instructions for their safety and to avoid remaining in areas designated as dangerous," the press service concluded.

PalestineIsrael
Maduro proposes to Trump resumption of direct dialogue
Venezuelan president expressed appreciation for american leader’s efforts to end conflicts in various regions of the world and called on the United States to guarantee the preservation of peace in Latin America and the Caribbean
Shooting at wedding in US claims one life — TV
Authorities have not yet disclosed the motive or the exact number of victims
US tells European allies of plans to cut off some security assistance to Baltics — Reuters
The plans were shared with Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania by Pentagon official David Baker
Alexander Galitsky: I’m a natural born fatalist
The founder of the Almaz Capital venture fund in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Kremlin points to frenzied anti-Russian campaign launched after Nord Stream blasts
Dmitry Peskov noted that Western intelligence agencies looking into the terrorist attack did not maintain contact with Russia
Russian troops advancing after liberating Serebryansky forestry in LPR
The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that several militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered to Russian servicemen
Le Pen hopes to run in early elections despite restrictions
The politician stressed she has no intention of leaving politics, even if she cannot participate in elections
Hainan’s duty-free store sales exceed $1.57 billion this year
From January 1 to February 13 stores served a total of 1.61 million customers
Dmitry Rogozin: My planning horizon is infinite
Roscosmos Corporation CEO in a TASS special project Top Officials
UK Prime Minister to announce recognition of State of Palestine on September 21
Downing Street earlier had warned that it would recognize a Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly session in September if Israel continued to obstruct the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and failed to halt its military operation in the enclave
EU looks to restrict Russian oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline — Bloomberg
According to the sources, these plans are separate from a proposed 19th sanctions package on Russia that would affect Russian LNG and oil tankers that the European Commission (EC) views as the country’s shadow fleet
Trump understands need to address root causes of Ukrainian conflict — Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, Donald Trump has publicly stated on multiple occasions that Ukraine should not be brought into NATO
Launch Day: Xbox talks to TASS about new console, Bethesda & future of gaming
TASS talked exclusively with Ben Decker, Head of Gaming Services at Xbox
Syrian leader arrives in US for first visit in 58 years
The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to discuss restoring diplomatic relations between Syria and the US, including the reopening of the Syrian embassy in Washington
Finland to do what it told to threaten Russia — Security Council member
"From a military and military-political point of view, we now have to take into account that we have a huge border - more than a thousand kilometers - with a new NATO member," Ivanov said
Russian MiG-31 jets did not violate Estonian airspace — top brass
Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets made a scheduled flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Russia’s oceanographic vessel Admiral Vladimirsky calls at Venezuelan port
"During the stay in Venezuela, the crew will replenish water, fuel and food supplies and perform a technical examination of the vessel. The Russian sailors will meet with their Venezuelan counterparts and go on sight-seeing trips," the Fleet's press service said
Trump warns of ‘bad things’ if Afghanistan does not return control of Bagram base
"If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, bad things are going to happen," the president
Zaporozhye NPP restart plan progresses successfully, including water, power supply issues
"As for other aspects, they are not yet as obvious, but work is underway in every direction," ZNPP Director Yuri Chernichuk said
Russian governor warns of potential impact from Ukrainian attacks on Zaporozhye nuke plant
Russia and ZNPP employees are making every effort to protect the nuclear facility, Yevgeny Balitsky added
US seeks European allies’ halt on Russian oil purchases — Trump
The president also noted that his administration is taking steps to increase domestic oil production in the United States and reduce its cost
Russian forces tighten circle around DPR’s Krasny Liman — expert
"There have been a number of significant successes in the Krasny Liman area this week, both to the northwest and northeast of the city," Andrey Marochko said
Russia enters Yampol in Donetsk People’s Republic — expert
Now the fighters of the Russian Federation are entrenched on Partizanskaya and Michurina streets, military expert Andrey Marochko noted
Indonesian ambassador says Su-35 fighter jets contract remains in force
Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares said that around 30% of weapons in service with his country’s armed forces are Russian-made
Attempts to disrupt Intervision were made, but failed — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister that Russia welcomes interest in the Intervision contest from Western journalists and observers
Palestinian, Israeli flags put on Eiffel Tower ahead of France’s recognition of Palestine
"Paris reaffirms its commitment to peace, which, now more than ever, can only be achieved through the implementation of the two-state solution," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said
Great Britain recognizes Palestinian statehood
The British premier Keir Starmer announced the decision in a video message on Sunday afternoon at the same time that Canada and Australia also recognized Palestinian statehood
Russia develops ship tower with fiber-optic drones to combat BACK
The conveyors have pins for attaching fiber-optic drones, which continue to operate in electronic warfare conditions
Immigration sensitive issue for Russians, Putin believes
The president said it was possible to consider abolishing the patent system for labor migrants
US senators introduce bill to transfer frozen Russian assets to Kiev
According to the bill, the Washington administration should "implement a robust, sustained diplomatic campaign to persuade US allies" to also start using at least 5% of frozen Russian assets in Ukraine's interests
Europe’s complete autonomy from global energy market unrealistic — EC chief
Ursula von der Leyen explained that the European Union seeks to develop a broad international supply network, with oil, liquefied natural gas, and possibly hydrogen remaining part of the energy mix
Russian forces destroy several Ukrainian fortified positions near Konstantinovka in DPR
Russian forces "significantly reinforced the grouping near Konstantinovka" and secured many positions, which "allows further development of success in this direction," military expert Andrey Marochko added
Russian FPV drone operators eliminate Ukrainian infantry near Zaporozhye City
"Several militants were killed and wounded, others found shelter in basements of summer cottages," the Russian defense ministry said
Intervision to eventually replace Eurovision — Russian politician
Sergey Mironov, the leader of the A Just Russia — For Truth party, noted that he plans to watch the contestants' performances on television
Maduro proposes to Trump resumption of direct dialogue
Venezuelan president expressed appreciation for american leader’s efforts to end conflicts in various regions of the world and called on the United States to guarantee the preservation of peace in Latin America and the Caribbean
Denmark uses Bornholm to threaten Russia’s security, including Kaliningrad — ambassador
Vladimir Barbin stressed that Denmark's activity in Russia does not go unnoticed
Russia’s Center, East battlegroups’ zones proved most successful this week
"This does not mean that we do not have successes in other directions," military expert Andrey Marochko added
Saudi Arabia to host Intervision 2026
"We are happy to announce that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has said it is willing to host the Intervision international music contest in 2026," singer Alexey Vorobyov said
NATO, EU need to "look in mirror" to find aggressor — Russia’s MFA following Crimea attack
NATO and the EU "are the pulse of destabilization and the spread of terrorism in Europe, sponsoring the Kiev regime and supplying it with weapons," Maria Zakharova stated
US to protect Poland, Baltics if relations with Russia escalate, Trump says
"Yeah, I will," the US president said, replying to a question on the matter
Dmitry Konov: I will work here until the day I'm fired
SIBUR CEO in Top Business Officials, a special project by TASS
Zelensky proposes ceasefire and immediate talks, Russia refuses — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister repeated that Putin confirmed his readiness to meet with Zelensky
CSU leader says Europe unable to ensure ceasefire in Ukraine without US
"Russia will not accept any compromises involving the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine," Zeder said
The New Finnish Doctrine: Stupidity, Lies, Ingratitude
Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev finds historical parallels in the behavior of the current leaders of Finland and their predecessors from almost a century ago and recalls the aftermath of their aggressive attacks on Russia
Russia’s figure skater Petrosian to compete in women’s singles at next year’s Olympics
The Olympic Winter Games will take place in Italy on February 6-22
Australia recognizes state of Palestine
"Today's act of recognition reflects Australia's longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the Israeli and the Palestinian people," the statement reads
Leonid Boguslavsky: Our team is bound to become a legend
The owner of the RTP Global venture capital firm in a TASS special project Top Business Officials
Actions of European states participating in JCPOA unrelated to diplomacy — MFA
The Russian Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that during a meeting of the UN Security Council on September 19, Russia, along with China, Algeria and Pakistan, strongly supported maintaining lifting the previous sanctions resolutions on the Islamic Republic of Iran
Vast majority of Brits disagree with recognizing Palestine — poll
87% opposed the unconditional recognition of a Palestinian state, while only 13% expressed their backing
Cleanup mission begins on Barents Sea coast in Nenets Region
"Over the project's three seasons, we have collected almost 500 tons of waste," Clean Arctic's leader Andrey Nagibin pointed out
Claims against Russia regarding drones in Poland aim to derail Ukrainian settlement
The clarifications provided by the Russian Defense Ministry and the facts presented are being ignored, Maria Zakharova said
Portugal recognizes Palestinian statehood — TV
"Portugal advocates the two-state solution as the only path to a just and lasting peace, one that promotes coexistence and peaceful relations between Israel and Palestine," Portugal's Foreign Affairs Minister Paulo Rangel said
Russia, China fulfil obligations within ITER project in due time — Rosatom
ITER is an international project to design and build an experimental fusion reactor, seen as a potential inexhaustible source of ecologically clean energy
Europe doing everything possible to prolong Ukraine conflict — Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia will continue to advocate for a peaceful resolution to the conflict
Riyadh loses confidence in US, looks for new security partners — WSJ
According to the newspaper, the agreement may change the balance of power in the region
Medvedev slams EU’s Ukraine 'compensation' plan, vows firm Russian response
"The boundless folly of the authors of this project will not absolve them from responsibility or retribution," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Erdogan intends to discuss trade, investment, defense, regional issues with Trump
Erdogan noted that during his visit to the US, he will meet with several heads of state and government, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Kiev imposes sanctions against Gutsul, de Gaulle’s grandson
Vladimir Zelensky has introduced a new package of sanctions targeting Russian and foreign individuals and entities, in total, the lists include 66 individuals and 13 companies
Global experts call on BRICS countries to create sovereign AI systems
The GFCN expert from France noted that sovereign AI would be able to protect sensitive data from leaks to foreign servers
Russia to continue assistance to South Ossetia in ensuring national security — Putin
The head of State noted that Republic Day has become a symbol of the courage and fortitude of the South Ossetian people, who defended their legitimate right to freedom and independence in a stubborn struggle
IAEA’s anti-Russian resolution politically, legally null and void — Russian MFA
Russia resolutely rejects the fabrications and political distortions contained in the resolution, the ministry stressed
Current UN structure incapable of meeting modern challenges, Erdogan says
Turkish President emphasized that Turkey "has always supported efforts to reform the UN and will continue to do so"
World Public Assembly addresses countries rejecting dialogue — Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev has highlighted the fact that the World Public Assembly had emerged in the situation when interaction between the countries "is objectively or subjectively hindered and in some cases has been reduced to zero"
Russia now flies direct to 40 countries — ATOR
The most popular international destination is Moscow-Istanbul
Vassy, representing United States, disqualified from Intervision song contest — organizers
"For reasons beyond the organizers and the US delegation, caused by unprecedented political pressure from the Australian government, singer Vassy, a US and Australian citizen, cannot perform in the final of the music competition," the organizers said
Vietnam’s Duc Phuc wins Intervision 2025 song contest
Second place went to The Nomad Trio from Kyrgyzstan
Macron seeks to counterbalance Israel, US at UNGA session
According to Politico, at the UN session, Australia, Andorra, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, and France are expected to announce their recognition of Palestine as a state
West not role model, 'better way' exists — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said that "the European Union is teetering on the brink, with debt, migration, violence, and failing policies everywhere," while Hungary "stands firm: migrant-free, pro-family, providing opportunities to those willing to work"
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TASS outlines domestic electronic warfare systems
Ukraine loses around 1,515 servicemen in all special op areas over past day
Also over the past day, Russian air defense systems have shot down 65 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones
Trump to soon hear report on incident involving fighter jets in Estonia
The US leader added that he "does not love" this situation
De Gaulle’s grandson says he hopes for approval of Russian citizenship from Putin
According to Pierre de Gaulle, he and his wife want to shield their children from decadence and the decline of Western values
Press review: Trump resists UK pressure on Russia as China, Brazil arrange Ukraine talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 19th
Putin remains open to resolving Ukrainian crisis through talks — Kremlin
"We are counting on the United States and President Trump personally to make efforts to help in this matter," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
CSU leader considers it necessary to return Ukrainians fit for service to their homeland
Currently, there are more than 1.25 million Ukrainians in Germany
Netanyahu announces ‘certain progress’ in talks with Syria
"Our victories against Hezbollah opened a window to unimaginable possibilities, that’s the possibility of peace with our neighbors to the north," the Israeli prime minister said
Retaking of Bagram base may result in second US invasion of Afghanistan — Reuters
Regaining control of the airbase may require the US to deploy more than 10,000 troops, what might end up looking like a re-invasion of the country, the news agency said
Alexei Kudrin: You’ve got to know how to say ‘no’
Russia’s Accounts Chamber chief in a TASS special project Top Officials
US breached hosting duties with visa refusal — Moscow’s UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that the goal is evidently political
Intervision 2025 final starts in Moscow
Yaroslav Dronov known by his stage name Shaman, who represents Russia, will perform ninth in the final
Strong flare occurs on Sun — scientists
Earlier, experts from the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences said that flare activity is slowly beginning to grow on the Sun
Intervision winner to donate part of prize money to charity in Russia
Speaking to TASS, the singer Duc Phuc described his victory as a career-defining moment
New sanctions set no restrictions on purchase of Russian oil — European Commissioner
Valdis Dombrovskis stressed that work on complete abandonment of Russian fossil fuels would continue, but did not specify its time frame
Russia has increased arms production exponentially — Putin
The Russian president underlined that the quality has improved
Belarusian MFA declares Czech diplomat persona non grata
The ministry stressed that it was compelled to respond in accordance with diplomatic policy, including regarding the restrictions imposed on the Belarusian embassy in the Czech Republic
Russian shipyard floats out Project 22350 frigate Admiral Amelko
"The frigate features all combat capabilities and is capable of accomplishing a whole range of objectives typical of a multi-purpose ship both in the close-in and distant maritime zones," Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said
Shaman, representing Russia, asks Intervision contest jury not to evaluate his performance
"I understand that, according to the laws of hospitality, I cannot claim victory," said the singer
Russia calls on UN to provide evidence on Bucha massacre, stop baseless accusations
Moscow "is not even allowed to see the list of alleged victims," Russia’s representative Artyom Isakov said
‘No Palestinian state west of Jordan,’ Netanyahu says
"The response to the latest attempt to force upon us a terror state in the heart of our land will be given after my return from the United States," the Israeli premier said
Israel rejects recognition of Palestine by UK, Canada, Australia
"This declaration does not promote peace, but on the contrary - further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said
Russian figure skater Gumennik qualifies for 2026 Olympics
The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place on February 6-22
Situation with gasoline prices in Russia fully under government control — Kremlin
The government is taking decisive actions to ensure that energy and gasoline prices remain within a stable range, Dmitry Peskov said
Settlement in Ukraine only possible with Russia's consent — senior legislator
Finnish President Alexander Stubb noted that European politicians have been trying unsuccessfully for three and a half years to impose unacceptable conditions on Moscow
Iran’s National Security Council decides to suspend cooperation with IAEA
"Cooperation with the Agency will be suspended in connection with the actions of the European countries," the statement said
Trump admits possibility of US government shutdown from October 1
The US President explained that in order to continue funding the government, the relevant bill, previously approved by the US House of Representatives, must also be supported by the Senate
Gerasimov says international security deteriorates as West wants to keep dominating
It is reported that the Russian forces keep the initiative and advance in the whole front despite colossal aid to Kiev from the West
Ivanov sees Stubb’s words about outcome of Finland’s war with USSR allusion to Ukraine
"Real politicians are thinking more and more about whether Ukraine will remain a state in the future or not," Ivanov said
EU should return to long-term contracts for gas from Russia — Novak
This is economically profitable, reliable, and environmentally friendly, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister noted
Gaza radicals fire two rockets at Israel, one intercepted — IDF
The military added that no injuries were reported
