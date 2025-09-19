Trump gives high marks to military parade in Beijing — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, September 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has given high marks to the parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese people’s war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the end of World War Two.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry specified on its website that in a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump noted the necessity to preserve positive relations between the United States and China as "the two countries working together can get many great things done that are good for peace and stability of the world." It emphasized that the US leader stressed the need for stable long-term interaction with China.

Additionally, the ministry noted that the US president had confirmed Washington’s intent on promoting trade and economic cooperation with China, including bilateral consultations on settling the TikTok social network issue.

On September 3, Beijing hosted a grand parade attended by Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and heads of state and government from more than 20 countries. The ceremony lasted 70 minutes, during which China showcased traditional military branches and new types of armed forces: 45 units, advanced missile systems, tanks, aircraft, and domestically produced unmanned vehicles.