US must avoid unilateral measures on restricting trade — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, September 19. /TASS/. The United States must avoid unilateral measures on restricting trade so it won’t affect the results already achieved at negotiations, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a phone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump, the Xinhua news agency reported.

"Recent consultations between teams from both sides reflect the spirit of equality, respect and reciprocity, allow to duly continue the settlement of unresolved issues in relations between the two countries and strive for achieving a mutually beneficial result. The American side must avoid using unilateral measures on restricting trade as to prevent any influence on the results obtained by both sides during multiple rounds of consultations," the Chinese leader said.