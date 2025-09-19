Estonian MFA takes issue with Russia's free education offer

VILNIUS, September 19. /TASS/. The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has sent a note to the Russian Embassy in Tallinn regarding an announcement on the diplomatic mission’s website about educational opportunities in Russia, the ministry said in a statement.

The note reminded that Estonia "has a restriction in place prohibiting allowing Estonian youth to take part in events held in Russia or Belarus and associated with the authorities of these states," as well as a ban on "deliberately facilitating such participation."

On September 12, the Russian diplomatic mission posted on its website that from September 15, 2025 to January 15, 2026, it would be taking applications for free education at Russian universities for the 2026/27 academic year.