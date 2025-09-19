If US refuses to issue visas, Palestine to join UN General Assembly via video link — envoy

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. If the United States refuses to issue visas to members of the Palestinian delegation for the high-level week of the 80th UN General Assembly, Palestine will take part via video link, as the meeting is of great importance for the country, Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS.

"They are supposed to make an official decision today, but it is clear that they will not grant us visas. If they do not issue visas, we will connect via video link. This meeting will be very important for the country," the envoy noted.

On August 29, the US State Department denied visas to members of the Palestine Liberation Organization and Palestinian Authority officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas, ahead of the UN General Assembly’s general debate in New York scheduled for late September.