EU getting increasingly wary of its diplomacy chief Kallas — Politico

BRUSSELS, September 18. /TASS/. The EU’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is facing a growing wave of criticism from Brussels because of her position on Russia and Gaza and tense relationships within the European Commission, an insider in Brussels told Politico.

"If you’re not owning your brief, someone else will step in," the newspaper quoted him as saying. According to Politico, Kallas has not impressed some in the European Commission as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Also, Politico cited her awkward interactions with President of the European Council Antonio Costa.

Kallas is criticized for her hawkish stance on Russia, and she can even take her rhetoric too far for some within the Commission, Politico continued. By contrast, she has been attacked for "not effectively holding Israel accountable for the humanitarian crisis" in the Gaza Strip.

Kallas served as Estonian Prime Minister before she took over as high representative in 2024.