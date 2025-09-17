Charles III lauds Trump’s efforts to settle conflicts in various parts of world

LONDON, September 18. /TASS/. King Charles III of Great Britain has lauded US President Donald Trump’s contribution to settling various conflicts across the globe.

"Our countries are working together in support of crucial diplomatic efforts, not least of which, Mr. President, is your own personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world’s most intractable conflicts, in order to secure peace," the King said at a state banquet at Windsor Castle honoring Trump’s state visit.

Charles III also recalled that London and Washington were allies during the two World Wars. "Our countries have the closest defense, security and intelligence relationship ever known. In two World Wars, we fought together to defeat the forces of tyranny," he said, adding that today the two countries are supporting Ukraine along with allies.

Trump arrived in the United Kingdom on his second state visit late on September 16. On the following day, he was received by King Charles III at Windsor Castle. On September 18, he will hold talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Chequers, his country residence.