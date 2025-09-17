Ukraine restricts access to information about defense enterprises

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Ukraine has restricted free access to information in the registers related to the country's defense enterprises, the Verkhovna Rada parliament said on Telegram.

"Vladimir Zelensky signed the law On Amendments to the Civil Code of Ukraine and Some Other laws of Ukraine regarding the specifics of providing information to public electronic registers," it said. The document "restricts free access to information in the registers concerning the types of activities of defense enterprises, their location, real estate objects that belong to them, intellectual property objects related to the sphere of national security and defense."

These changes will apply for the duration of martial law and a year after its abolition.