ASTANA, September 16. /TASS/. Deputy Secretary General of the Muslim World League Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Zaid urged the global community to help stop the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip as he pushed for a two-state solution for Palestine, a TASS correspondent reported.

"We call on the world to put pressure on Israel and stop the mass genocide being perpetrated via killings, deportation and famine," he said at a meeting of the Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana. "It is necessary to establish two states in Palestine, as per the Arab initiative," he argued.

The situation in the Middle East has worsened sharply after armed Hamas supporters penetrated from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory in 2023, killing residents of the border settlements and kidnapping over 250 hostages. Israel retaliated with a military operation in the enclave aiming to destroy military and political Hamas officials and free all the abductees. The overall death toll from hostilities in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has climbed to 64,905, with more than 164,000 people injured, and 425 Palestinians, including 145 children, have officially died of hunger in the Gaza Strip, the enclave’s health ministry said.

Earlier, Axios reported, citing an Israeli government official, that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a ground offensive on September 15 to seize Gaza City.