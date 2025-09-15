Unknown drone flying over government buildings neutralized in Warsaw — Tusk

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Polish State Security Service has neutralized an unknown drone flying over the government buildings and the Presidential Palace (Belvedere) in Warsaw, and detained two Belarusian citizens, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"Just now, the State Protection Service neutralized a drone operating over government buildings (Parkowa) and the Belveder. Two Belarusian citizens were detained. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident," Tusk wrote on X.

Internal Ministry spokeswoman Karolina Galecka confirmed the incident and the detention of two Belarusians.