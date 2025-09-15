Recognition of Palestine to be useless without tough sanctions against Israel — Erdogan

DOHA, September 15. /TASS/. International recognition of Palestine will not yield results unless tough sanctions are imposed on Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Of course, statements by some countries about their intention to recognize the state of Palestine are a positive step. This should have been done even earlier. However, such steps are unlikely to bring results unless they are backed by concrete and tough sanctions against Israel," he told an extraordinary summit of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Erdogan also said that after the Israel's attack on Hamas in Qatar, "there is now no doubt that the main goal of the government of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is to continue the massacre and genocide in Palestine, and on the other hand, to drag the entire region into the abyss of instability without any exceptions."

"The Israeli authorities have a terrorist mentality fueled by chaos and bloodshed. This mentality openly violates the UN Charter and international law and deals a blow to the rules-based international system due to the impunity for these crimes. Recently, we have seen how some arrogant Israeli politicians often repeating the illusion of a 'Greater Israel.' Israel's efforts to expand the occupation of neighboring countries are a concrete manifestation of this goal," Erdogan said.

After Palestine, as the Turkish leader said, "Israel attacked Lebanon, Yemen, Iran and Syria, attacked civilian ships off the coast of Tunisia, and killed politicians and statesmen. Now it has attacked Qatar. This attack has taken Israeli banditry to a new level. In this regard, I consider it very important and significant to hold today's summit. The world community has turned its eyes to the Islamic world. And Qatar should consider the current meeting as a manifestation of its unconditional support," Erdogan added.