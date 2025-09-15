No country in Middle East safe against Israeli aggression — Iranian president

DOHA, September 15. /TASS/. Israel’s strike on Hamas officials in Doha has demonstrated that no country is safe from Israeli aggression, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"The attack on Qatar has demonstrated that not a single Arab or Islamic country is safe from this. Any capital may come under Israel’s attack in the future," he said at an extraordinary summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Doha.

According to the Iranian president, countries of the region have no choice other than to get united in the face of the Israeli threat, since Israel feels immune being backed by the United States and European countries. "Unity and solidarity are needed to repel the threats from the Zionist regime (Israel – TASS)," Pezeshkian stressed.

The summit of Arab and Islamic countries was called in Doha on Monday following Israel’s strike on the Hamas residence in the Qatari capital city. The participating countries plan to agree on a coordinated position on this attack and discuss measures to retaliate Israel’s actions. Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said earlier that the leaders are expected to adopt a statement condemning attacks on the territory of mediating countries as unacceptable.

Israel delivered a series of strikes on senior Hamas officials in Doha on September 9. The Palestinian movement reported the death of six people, including a son of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer. Reports about the death of senior Hamas officials have not been verified.