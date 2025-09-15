Trump shows less and less interest in Ukrainian conflict — newspaper

MADRID, September 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is showing less and less interest in the conflict in Ukraine every day, focusing instead on economic gains, Spain’s Publico newspaper reported.

According to the article, the White House responded to the crisis caused by the drone incident in Poland by "blackmailing its own European allies." "Every day, Trump shows less interest in the conflict in Ukraine and increasingly focuses on extracting the maximum possible economic revenue from all those directly or indirectly involved in this conflict, primarily from his European 'friends' in NATO," the newspaper noted.

The article emphasized that the only achievement of the US president's strategy to resolve the situation in Ukraine is the weakening of Europe. Publico also pointed out that the drone incident and NATO's Operation Eastern Sentry will provide an opportunity for alliance states to deploy additional troops to areas near Russia.

On September 13, Trump announced his readiness to impose sanctions on Russia, provided that Europe first tightens its restrictions on Russia. In his words, it is unacceptable for Washington to act against Moscow to the fullest extent while European countries continue to buy Russian oil. The US president named another condition for the US to introduce anti-Russian restrictions: all NATO countries must stop buying Russian oil and impose 50-100% tariffs on China. According to Trump, these measures will help end the Ukrainian crisis, after which the tariffs can be lifted.