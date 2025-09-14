Hamas calls on Islamic countries to form int’l coalition to exert pressure on Israel

CAIR, September 14. /TASS/. Hamas has said that it hopes that Arab and Islamic countries will form an international coalition to exert pressure on Israel, according to an open letter posted on the Hamas Telegram channel ahead of the summit of the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

"We hope that urgent measures will be taken to cease fire in the Gaza Strip. We also hope that an international alliance will be formed to exert pressure on Israel and its allies," Hamas said. It also called on the leaders of Arab countries to implement provisions of the Arab League treaty of joint defense and impose comprehensive sanctions on Israel.

According to Hamas, Israel’s recent attack on Doha demonstrates that the Israeli authorities "don’t want to cease fire and release prisoners." On the contrary, it "wants to hamper Qatar’s mediatory mission," it claimed.

As extraordinary summit of the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation will be held in Doha on September 15 following Israel’s attack on a Hamas residence in Doha on September 9. According to the Qatari side, the strike killed a local security officer and wounded several more people. Hamas refuted media reports about the death of members of its negotiating team but acknowledged that the attack claimed the lives of five Hamas members, including a son of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya.

According to Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the country’s authorities condemn this attack as an act of state terrorism. In his words, the attack was carried out when the Hamas leaders were discussing the latest US proposal on settling the conflict in Gaza.