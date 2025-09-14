Turkey lauds Qatari mediatory efforts between Hamas, Israel — top diplomat

ANKARA, September 14. /TASS/. Turkey lauds Qatar’s readiness to continue its mediatory efforts towards reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, despite risks to Doha, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"We highly appreciate Qatar’s mediatory efforts towards a ceasefire in Gaza. We have been supporting it from the very beginning and will continue doing this. These are very important and useful initiatives," he said in an interview with the Al Jazeera and Qatar TV channels.

"Our Egyptian brothers and sisters are also playing a considerable role. Qatar continues these efforts, taking all the risks. I appreciate that following the latest incident (Israel’s strike on Hamas officials in Doha - TASS) Qatar did not act emotionally and gave to understand that it is ready to continue mediation. This is commendable," he added.

Israel delivered a series of strikes on senior Hamas officials in Doha on September 9. The Palestinian movement reported the death of six people, including a son of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer. Reports about the death of senior Hamas officials have not been verified.