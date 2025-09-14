Qatar to continue mediatory efforts on Gaza, despite Israel’s actions — PM

DOHA, September 14. /TASS/. Israel’s actions will not bar Qatar from continuing its mediatory efforts jointly with Eqyot and the United States to ultimately settle the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Qatari Prime Miniser and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said, commenting on Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders’ residence in Doha.

"Our policy is based on the firm conviction that a fair, comprehensive and lasting peace is a strategic choice. From this point of view, we state that Israel’s disgusting and barbaric actions will not bar us from continuing our sincere efforts jointly with Egypt and the United States toward ending this unfair war in the Gaza Strip," he said at an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

He condemned the Israeli attack as a "dangerous escalation threatening regional peace and security and undermining any efforts toward stability in the Middle East". According to the Qatari prime minister, the attack on Doha should be seen as a state terrorism stemming from "the current extremist Israeli government’s approach."

A meeting of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries began in Doha on Saturday. The meeting was called following Israel’s attack on the Hamas residence in Doha. The meeting is expected to yield a draft resolution of the summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation due to be held in Doha on September 15.

Israel delivered a series of strikes on senior Hamas officials in Doha on September 9. The Palestinian movement reported the death of six people, including a son of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip Khalil al-Hayya and a Qatari security officer. Hamas has not confirmed the death of its senior officials as of yet.