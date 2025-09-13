US wants to gather more data about incident in Poland before drawing conclusions — Rubio

WASHINGTON, September 14. /TASS/. Washington wants to receive more information about the drone incident in Poland and consult with its allies before drawing any conclusions, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"There's no doubt that those drones were intentionally launched. The question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland. Specifically, if that's the case, if the evidence leads us there, then obviously it’s a highly escalatory move. There are a number of other possibilities as well, but I think we'd like to have all the facts and consult with our allies before we make specific determinations," he told reporters before departing to Israel.

US Secretary of State also described the drone incident in Poland as dangerous and unacceptable.

"There's still a lot of information gathering happening. Irrespective, it shouldn't have happened. I don't think anybody is happy about seeing it happen," the top US diplomat said. "You saw NATO respond to it appropriately. We don't want to see it happen again. We think it's an unacceptable, and unfortunate, and dangerous development," he added.

At the same time, Rubio stopped short of saying that the incident was deliberate.

In the morning of September 10, the Polish army destroyed several UAVs that violated the country’s airspace. According to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, 19 air violations were recorded on the night of September 9-10. NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations among the alliance’s members.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on the night of September 9-10, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian military enterprises in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, Zhitomir Regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. Targets for destruction in Poland were not planned. The range of the UAVs that allegedly crossed the border with Poland does not exceed 700 km. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready to consult with the Polish side "on this topic.".