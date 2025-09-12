Ex-chairwoman of Nepal’s Supreme Court sworn in as head of interim cabinet

NEW DELHI, September 12. /TASS/. Former chairwoman of the Supreme Court Sushila Karki has become the first woman in Nepal's history to head the government as she took the oath of office as head of the interim government after mass protests led previous Prime Minister Sharma Oli to resign, Khabarhub portal reported.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace in Kathmandu.

Karki’s appointment came after two days of negotiations between the army, President Ram Chandra Paudela and the Gen-Z youth movement.

Karki was the Supreme Court chairwoman from 2016-2017, becoming the first woman to hold this post. She is known for her strong support of efforts to combat corruption in the judicial system. Throughout her career, she has led several high-profile cases, including the conviction of former Minister of Communications and Information Technology Jayaprakash Gupta for corruption. After leaving the post of chairman of the supreme court, she became a prominent civil activist.

Riots broke out in Kathmandu and other Nepalese cities earlier this week after protests against corruption and a ban on social media. The main participants in the protests were students and activists of the Gen-Z youth movement. The protesters set fire to government buildings, including parliament, the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor's Office, and attacked the homes of politicians and officials. A curfew was imposed in the country.