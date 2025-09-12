Germany begins patrolling Poland’s airspace — Defense Ministry

BERLIN, September 12. /TASS/. Germany has already begun patrolling the airspace over Poland after Thursday's drone incursion, a German Defense Ministry spokesman said.

"It's already being done. Germany’s air forces determined the range of action yesterday evening," he told a briefing.

In turn, when asked whether the German government thinks US President Donald Trump is right in saying that the drone incident was some kind of mistake, German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said that his country’s government "is being guided by NATO’s assessment." "This analysis continues," he said. "The German government and NATO have no doubt that the drones are of Russian origin."

Korenelius said on September 11 that the German government plans to expand patrols of Poland’s airspace after the drone incursion.

On the morning of September 10, Poland’s operational military command announced the destruction of several objects identified as UAVs that had violated national airspace. According to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, nineteen violations of the country’s airspace were reported overnight to September 10. In response to the incident, NATO, at Poland’s request, invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, initiating consultations among alliance members.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that during the night of September 9-10, Russian forces targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in the Ivano-Frankovsk, Khmelnitsky, and Zhitomir regions, as well as in Vinnitsa and Lvov. The ministry emphasized that no targets within Polish territory were planned for destruction. It also noted that the UAVs allegedly crossing into Polish airspace had a maximum range of 700 kilometers. The Russian Defense Ministry expressed its readiness to engage in consultations with Poland regarding the incident.