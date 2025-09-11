BUDAPEST, September 11. /TASS/. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has rebuked the leaders of Hungary’s opposition for promoting a militarized stance, aligning Hungary more closely with Kiev and accepting illegal migrants. Orban emphasized that Hungary’s future should be rooted in independence, competitiveness, family values, peace, and security - not in policies dictated by Brussels or influenced by opposition figures such as Peter Magyar of the Tisza party and Klara Dobrev of the Democratic Coalition.

"In our view, the choice is straightforward: a Hungary that is competitive, independent, family-oriented, peaceful, and secure - not a country dominated by Brussels, burdened with excessive taxes, pro-migration, pro-war, and overly aligned with Ukraine," Orban stated. His remarks were posted by Zoltan Kovacs, the Secretary of State for International Communications and Liaison at the Prime Minister’s Office, on his social media platform X.

The next parliamentary elections are set for April 2026. Recent polls since early 2025 indicate that the Tisza party has gained ground, leading Orban’s ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union in voter support.

Previously, the Hungarian government has accused the EU leadership of attempting to install the Tisza party leader - who benefits from the backing of European Parliament’s European People’s Party leader Manfred Weber and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - into power. Budapest also says that Brussels plans to channel financial support to the opposition through various foundations and NGOs, mirroring the US approach under the Biden administration.