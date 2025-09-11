White House accuses Democrats of supporting crime

WASHINGTON, September 11. /TASS/. The White House has accused US Democratic Party politicians and their supporters of supporting crime following the murders of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and Ukrainian refugee Irina Zarutskaya.

"Democrats are for crime. Period," the White House said in a statement posted on its official X page.

The post also featured headlines from American media outlets listing high-profile crimes in recent months, including mass murders, and criticizing the Democrats' inability to adequately respond to crime. The headline about Zarutskaya's murder was highlighted separately.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Charlie Kirk had died after the attack. The US leader expressed his condolences to the activist's family. According to media reports, Kirk was shot on Wednesday during a speech at a university in Orem, Utah. He died in hospital from his injuries.

On August 22, American Decarlos Brown Jr. attacked 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee Irina Zarutskaya with a knife on a tram. The woman died from her injuries at the scene. Brown was later arrested and charged with murder. As Trump previously noted, the criminal was a repeat offender who had been arrested at least 14 times before but was released on bail each time without paying.