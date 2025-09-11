Senior Russian MP says Kirk’s assassination was warning to Trump

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The assassination of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk was a warning to all American politicians who share such views, including President Donald Trump, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"This is a clear message to all prominent figures of America's public and political life who have similar views and who are not afraid to share them with people. And the main addressee is probably the US president. Is it a warning to Trump?" Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the information policy commission of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that this incident echoes the assassination attempt on Trump in July 2024.

According to earlier reports, Kirk was fatally wounded at a university event in Oren, Utah. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Kirk, 31, an active supporter of US President Donald Trump, had repeatedly spoken against sending US military aid to Ukraine.