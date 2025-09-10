UAV incident in Poland causes no damage to infrastructure — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Polish energy infrastructure facilities were not damaged by the UAVs that penetrated the country's airspace, or by their shooting down, Polish Energy Minister Milosz Motyka said.

"No incidents have been reported in the field of strategic energy infrastructure," he wrote on X.

Polish gas transmission company Gaz-System and the operator of the Polish electric grid Polskie System Elektroenergetyczne said their infrastructure is operating normally and no damage has been detected.

In the early hours of September 10, the Polish army said it had destroyed several objects identified as UAVs that violated the country's airspace. The search for the downed objects is currently underway.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that 19 violations of the country's airspace were recorded on the night of September 9-10 with all the drones flying in from Belarus. At the moment, there are reports of three downed UAVs.

NATO, at the request of Poland, invoked article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to begin consultations.