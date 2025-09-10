Israeli strike on Qatar undermines Middle East security — UAE president

DOHA, September 10. /TASS/. Israel's attack on members of the Hamas political bureau in Doha undermines security and stability in the Middle East, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said at a meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

"His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed the UAE’s resolute solidarity with Qatar and its steadfast support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people," reads a statement, released by the WAM news agency.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasized that the Israeli aggression "constituted a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and of all international laws and norms, warning that such actions threaten the region’s security, stability, and prospects for peace."

According to the statement, the UAE president has already left Doha after a brief friendly visit. He became the first foreign leader to visit Qatar to show solidarity with the country’s government following the Israeli strike.

On September 9, a series of explosions took place in the Qatari capital. Shortly afterwards, the Israeli army said that strikes had been carried out on Hamas leaders. Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said that Israel was responsible for the attack. According to the Foreign Ministry, the attack killed a security official and left several people injured.

Hamas, in turn, denied media reports that the strike had killed members of its negotiating team. However, the movement acknowledged the death of six people, including the son of Khalil al-Hayya, a Hamas leader in Gaza.