Fragments of six drones discovered in eastern Poland — prosecutor’s office

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The fragments of six drones that violated Poland’s airspace were found in the Lublin voivodeship in eastern Poland, the regional prosecutor’s office reported.

"The Lublin Regional Prosecutor’s Office is coordinating the actions of local prosecutor’s offices that, on the morning of September 10, 2025, arrived at the sites where drone fragments were discovered in the following settlements: Czesniki in the Zamosc county, Czosnowka in the Biala Podlaska county, Krzywowierzba-Kolonia and Wyhalew in the Parczew county, Wyryki-Wola in the Wlodawa county, and Wohyn in the Radzyn Podlaski county," the agency said in a statement on its website.

Early on September 10, the Polish army's operational command announced the destruction of several objects identified as drones after they violated the country's airspace. A search is currently underway for the downed objects. In connection with the incident, the airspace over part of the country was temporarily closed, including the area over Warsaw’s Chopin Airport. Poland has asked NATO to invoke Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty to invoke consultations among the alliance's member states.