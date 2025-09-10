Poland considers invoking Article 4 of NATO’s treaty following drone incident

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Poland is weighing invoking Article 4 of NATO’s treaty regarding consultations with its allies in the wake of an incident involving drones in its airspace, the republic’s president, Karol Nawrocki, told reporters.

"During that meeting [at the National Security Bureau] we discussed the possibility of invoking Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty," the Polish leader said at a news conference streamed by TVP Info. He did not specify whether any decision was made following those discussions.

In turn, Slawomir Cenckiewicz, the head of the National Security Bureau of Poland, noted that whether Article 4 of the bloc’s treaty will be invoked depends primarily on "the Polish prime minister and NATO allies."

On Wednesday morning, the Operational Command of the republic’s Armed Forces reported that several objects, identified as unmanned aerial vehicles, that entered the country’s airspace have been shot down. Part of the airspace over the country, including Chopin Airport in Warsaw, was temporarily closed in the wake of the incident. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned the incident as a "large-scale provocation."