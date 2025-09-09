Strike on Doha does not advance Israeli or US goals — White House

WASHINGTON, September 9. /TASS/. Israel’s attack on the Hamas leadership in the capital of Qatar does not contribute to achieving the goals of either the Jewish state or the United States, White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace does not advance Israel or America's goals," she said, adding that after the strike US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The president also spoke to the emir and prime minister of Qatar and thanked them for their support and friendship to our country. He assured them that such a thing will not happen again on their soil."