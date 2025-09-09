Nepalese president accepts PM’s resignation — newspaper

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel has accepted the resignation of the country’s Prime Minister Sharma Oli amid mass protests, The Himalayan Times reported.

In addition, Reuters reported, citing a presidential aide, that the process of searching for "a new leader" has begun.

On September 4, the Nepalese government restricted Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp (social media sites banned in Russia since they are owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities) as well as other social networks that were not registered with the Communication and Information Technology Ministry in a timely manner. On September 8, mass protests involving thousands of demonstrators began in Kathmandu and several other major cities in Nepal. The protesters opposed the government's measures. The government sent servicemen to the capital to maintain order and imposed an indefinite curfew. A total of 19 people died, and over 500 were injured. The authorities lifted all restrictions on September 9 amid continued protests.