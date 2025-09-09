MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The mercenaries of 'Chosen Company,' which was part of Ukraine's 59th separate motorized brigade, used grenades with lethal gas against the Russian Armed Forces, American mercenary Benjamin Reed told Maria Butina in an interview with TASS.

"I saw one of the actual war crimes with my own eyes. They were handing out these grenades, and it was like an M18 style, like an American smoke grenade. But, that was not a smoke grenade. I was like: 'Well, what is it?' They were like: 'It's war crimes gas.' I was like: 'What do you mean? Like, OC Pepper Spray, riot control stuff?' They were like: 'No, if you breathe in that stuff, it will kill you.' I was like: 'Are you serious?' [They said]: 'Yes, do not breathe in that. That is war crimes gas'," Reed said.

The mercenary added that he personally handled such grenades. At the same time, the 'Chosen Company' mercenaries had "other grenades of a similar fashion," Reed noted.