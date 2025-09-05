EEF gives impetus to development of Far East region’s economy — Chinese official

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum gives an impetus to developing the potential of the Russian Far East and developing the economy of Northeast Asia, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Hongzhong said.

"The Eastern Economic Forum gives a great impetus to unlocking the potential of the Russian Far East and developing the economy of Northeast Asia. The past decade showed not merely development of the forum but also serious achievements and breakthroughs in the history of Sino-Russian relations," Li said at the EEF plenary session.

Owing to the "painstaking work" completed over the decade, the forum became "an important floor to establish cooperation in the Far East and promote regional development," he added.