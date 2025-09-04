Kim Jong Un promises Xi Jinping support on key issues

BEIJING, September 4. /TASS/. Pyongyang will support Beijing on issues that are in China's key interests, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the Xinhua news agency, Kim Jong Un promised that relations between the two countries would remain consistently friendly, regardless of the situation on the international arena. He recalled that the parade in Beijing to commemorate the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War garnered global attention, showcasing China's commitment to global peace and affirming its significant international authority and influence.

Kim Jong Un recalled that the previous leaders of North Korea and China formed strong ties during the war against Japanese aggression and that it is the responsibility of the current leaders to maintain these ties for future generations. The North Korean leader assured that Pyongyang would support China's sovereignty and territorial integrity on issues related to Taiwan, Tibet, and Xinjiang.