Trump wants to find common points during talks with Putin — Department of State

NEW YORK, September 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump attempts to find areas of common interest in various spheres during talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, chef of the White House protocol Ambassador Monica Crowley said in an interview with Fox News television.

The mission of the US leader during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping "is to always try to find common ground, strategically, commercially, economically, trade wise, et cetera," she said.

The Russia-US summit in Alaska was productive, Crowley noted, adding that "as President Trump has said, he expected that conflict maybe to be the easiest one to resolve, and it's proven to be the most difficult."