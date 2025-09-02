Houthis report attacking Israeli General Staff headquarters

DUBAI, September 2. /TASS/. Yemeni Houthis from the Ansar Allah movement attacked four targets in Israel with drones, including the General Staff building, Yahya Sarea, the movement’s military spokesman, said on the Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV channel.

According to Sarea, Ben Gurion Airport, the seaport of Ashdod, and a power plant in Tel Aviv were also struck. The Houthi spokesman added that the attacks "successfully achieved their objectives."

On Monday morning, the Israeli army reported intercepting a drone launched from Yemen. According to the army’s press service, the drone was intercepted outside Israeli airspace. No casualties or damage were reported on Israeli territory.

On August 28, Israeli aircraft attacked the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, which is controlled by the Ansar Allah movement. The attack killed Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahawi, head of the Houthi-formed government. On September 1, the Houthis confirmed the deaths of 11 more members of the unrecognized government.

After that, Ansar Allah leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi threatened to intensify attacks on Israel.